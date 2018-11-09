Sunny Side Up: Should Strongsville soccer forfeit game against Twinsburg for 12 on the field?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
It was the game everyone expected when two of the premier programs in Ohio met in a girls Division I State Semi-Final. Strongsville beat Twinsburg 1-0 to advance to the state championship game.
But controversy followed as a review of the game found that Strongsville had played with an extra player for almost 7 minutes of the second half without detection by the game officials.
Here is our question of the day:
Should Strongsville soccer forfeit the game against Twinsburg for 12 on the field?
