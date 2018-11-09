Traffic in the Land: Weekend closure on I-77

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Lake Erie Monsters hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. will bring pedestrian traffic downtown on East 4th Street, near Quicken Loans Arena and on Huron Road.
The Cleveland Browns game on Sunday at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium will cause closures on the West Shoreway, which go into place at 11:30 a.m.
Use the Innerbelt and exit at Superior/St. Clair Avenue or Chester Avenue as an alternative. Also, East 9th Street or Ontario can be used.
A closure on I-77 north will go be in effect until 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11. Tailgaters should plan to use the Jennings Freeway as an alternate route.
Local farmers markets are still being held outdoors.
- The Crocker Park Market on Saturday, Nov. 10 runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Shaker Square Market on Saturday, Nov. 10 begins at 8 a.m. and runs until noon. The RTA Green or Blue lines are great options to get to Shaker Square.
Watch Jamie Sullivan each weekday morning on Wake Up Cleveland from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.