Twinsburg officials riled up over questionable playoff soccer loss against Strongsville

TWINSBURG, OH (WOIO) - It was the game everyone expected when two of the premier programs in Ohio met in a girls Division I State Semi-Final. Strongsville beat Twinsburg 1-0 to advance to the state championship game.
But controversy followed as a review of the game found that Strongsville had played with an extra player for almost 7 minutes of the second half without detection by the game officials.
“Our main goal has been to do and fight however we can for our kids and we’re continuing to do that,” said Twinsburg athletic director Brian Fantone.
To that end, Twinsburg Schools Superintendent Kathi Powers contacted the OHSAA asking that Strongsville forfeit the game, allowing Twinsburg to advance to the state final.
The OHSAA advised Powers that there was no appeal process available and that the game result would stand, but that the officiating would be reviewed internally.
The Twinsburg district is reviewing its options, including filing a court injunction. But in doing so, Twinsburg would be in violation of the OHSAA bylaws and would be in jeopardy of having its District and Regional championships stripped. The district has not yet made a decision as to how to proceed but the championship game is set for Friday night, so time is running out.
“It’s regrettable the way that it ended but it hasn’t dampened what they’ve achieved," said girls soccer coach John Garber.
