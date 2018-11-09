Westlake police K-9 sniffs out over $100,000 worth of marijuana products

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Michigan man was arrested on Nov. 3 after he was caught at a Westlake motel with 4 kilograms of illegal drugs containing THC.
According to Westlake police, officers used a K-9 to conduct a search on a vehicle near the Red Roof Inn after the driver was stopped for a traffic violation.
Illegal cartridges containing THC and cannabis oil were recovered from the vehicle.
Investigators also found drug paraphernalia, including chemistry beakers and instructions on how to manufacture the narcotics, inside the Red Roof Inn where the suspect was staying.
In addition, over 3 kilograms of THC oil was located in the room.
The suspect has been charged with trafficking and illegal manufacture of drugs. A 25-year-old Bay Village woman connected to the room was also charged in connection to the crime. She faces complicity charges for the same offenses.
Police estimate that the narcotics discovered during the bust would sell for over $100,000 on the streets.
