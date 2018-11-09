Which former Browns offensive lineman, now on another team, do you miss the most?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have had a number of great offensive lineman grace the uniform.
But more often than not they don’t stick around for too long.
The Brownies got lucky with 11-year-veteran Joe Thomas, the left tackle is a sure Hall of Famer and holds the pristine honor of the achievement below:
These days the Browns are struggling up front, Baker Mayfield is being hurried out of the pocket, in a matter of seconds and on the ground by the whistle.
It’s just not productive play.
Former draft pick Cam Erving is now a starter with the Chiefs. He didn’t quite pan out in Cleveland but Joe Thomas was there to defend him on Twitter after last week’s game.
Alex Mack will play against his former team this Sunday, as the Browns prep to play the Atlanta Falcons.
The Falcons front 5 have been banged up so far this season but Mack has stepped up when the squad has needed him most.
The current offensive line will have another chance to get the job done.
Kickoff against the Falcons is set for Sunday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m.
