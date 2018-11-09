Wooster man accused of sending nude photos of himself to young boys

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Federal and local law enforcement agencies closed in on and arrested a 46-year-old Wooster man who admitted to sending nude photos of himself to someone he believed to be 13-years-old.
Wooster police say an anonymous person created a fake Facebook profile identifying as a 13-year-old boy on Sept. 24. Luther Nash allegedly sent nude photos of himself to what he believed was the teen.
Investigators then created a fake Facebook account on Sept. 28 and sent a friend request to Nash. According to the FBI, Nash accepted the request within two hours and asked if the 13-year-old had a boyfriend. He then sent explicit messages and photos of himself and asked, “Can I be your daddy?”
It is also alleged that Nash discussed meeting the teen boy at a park to engage in sexual activity before telling him to “Stay a kid and my Babyboy.”
Nash was arrested on Oct. 5 and admitted to police that he sent the nude photos to someone he thought was a minor.
He has since been transferred to federal custody and is expected to appear in a U.S. federal court on Nov. 16 on charges of child enticement.
The FBI is urging any additional victims to come forward because it is believed that had may have attempted to entice or persuade other young boys online.
