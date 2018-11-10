Canton police searching for missing 17-year-old boy

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Maurice McClesky who went missing on Saturday.
Police describe McClesky as 5′8″ tall, weighing 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.
McClesky was reportedly last seen in the 3000 block of Ellis Avenue NE wearing a black hoodie and grey dots.
Anyone with information on McClesky is urged to contact the Canton Police Department at 330-649-5800 or by texting CANTON followed by your tip to 847411.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.