Cleveland man wanted for assaulting 18-month-old girl

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for 29-year-old Daniel Belcher who is accused of assaulting an 18-month-old girl.
Police say the incident occurred in the 1100 block of East 66th Street on November 6.
The victim reportedly suffered severe injuries, including multiple fractures, broken ribs, punctured lungs and a lacerated liver. She is confined in the University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.
Police describe Belcher as 6′1″ tall and weighing 160 lbs. Belcher uses other names, including Christopher Davis and Daniel Hough.
Belcher is not the father of the child, police say.
According to police, the girl’s mother Yeasha Wagner was arrested at the hospital.
Anyone with information regarding this assault is urged to contact the Cleveland Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit at 216-623-5658.
