Dutch convict 34 for blocking anti-racism demonstrators

In this Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, file photo, a child dressed as Black Pete waits for the arrival of Sinterklaas, in Dokkum, northern Netherlands. A court in the Netherlands has convicted 34 people on Friday NOv. 9, 2018, who blocked a highway last year to prevent anti-racism demonstrators reaching the nationally televised arrival of Sinterklaas, the Dutch version of Santa Claus, and his helpers called "Zwarte Piet", or Black Petes. Black Pete is often played by white people with their faces daubed in dark makeup. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (Peter Dejong)