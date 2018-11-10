Elyria Police looking for missing 80-year-old man

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Elyria Police Department is looking for a missing 80-year-old man.
Police said Robert Lewis left his home on Case Road in Elyria around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 and he has not returned.
Investigators said Lewis suffers with memory loss and he might be wearing a black coat.
Authorities said the vehicle involved in the situation is a dark green 1993 Lincoln Town Car with OH plate number EJV3200.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-693-9171.
