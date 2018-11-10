Elyria Police looking for missing 80-year-old man

Elyria Police looking for missing 80-year-old man
Police said Robert Lewis left his home on Case Road in Elyria around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 and he has not returned. (Elyria Police)
By Jonathan Jankowski | November 10, 2018 at 1:37 PM EST - Updated November 10 at 1:37 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Elyria Police Department is looking for a missing 80-year-old man.

Police said Robert Lewis left his home on Case Road in Elyria around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 and he has not returned.

Investigators said Lewis suffers with memory loss and he might be wearing a black coat.

Authorities said the vehicle involved in the situation is a dark green 1993 Lincoln Town Car with OH plate number EJV3200.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-693-9171.

