Euclid Ave closure extended due to high winds

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Due to recent high winds, the temporary closure to east and west bound traffic on Euclid Avenue has been extended through Wednesday, November 14th.
The road is closed from East 4th Street to East 6th Street to dismantle and remove a tower crane from the top of a parking garage on 515 Euclid Avenue.
Authorities have given the following detour instructions:
- The detour for Euclid Avenue eastbound and E. 6th Street northbound traffic will follow South Roadway and turn left onto East Roadway, then right onto Superior Avenue, then right onto E. 9th Street south to Euclid Avenue.
- The detour for Euclid Avenue westbound traffic will turn right from Euclid Avenue onto E. 6th Street then left onto Superior Avenue, then right onto East Roadway along the perimeter of Public Square back to Euclid Avenue at East Roadway.
- Pedestrians on the north side of Euclid Avenue must cross at East 6th Street to the south side of Euclid Avenue, and may cross back to the north side of Euclid Avenue at East 4th Street.
RTA officials will reportedly publish a schedule to divert bus traffic around Euclid from East 9th to Public Square during the temporary closure.
The project is scheduled to be completed in February 2019.
