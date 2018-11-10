How investigators linked Richland County Boy Scout leader to videos of children undressing

“Good evening parents. This is Rod Cheyney, Interim Superintendent of the Ashland County West Holmes Career Center. If you have not already been made aware by news media, I am contacting you to make you aware that one of our teachers, Mr. Thomas Close, was arrested today on charges of sexual exploitation of children as well as receiving and distributing child pornography. Please be advised that Mr. Close has been immediately suspended from the school and will have no further access to the building. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority. We will fully cooperate with law enforcement officials in this investigation.