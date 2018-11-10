3 injured after car crashes in Highway Patrol chase on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An Ohio Highway Patrol Chase spilled into the East Side and ended when the suspect car crashed into an innocent bystander’s vehicle.
The crash reportedly happened at East 79th Street and Wade Park Avenue at about 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland EMS confirms three people were transported to a local hospital. The first was the man being pursued by troopers, who was taken to University Hospitals with minor injuries.
The other two were in the victim’s car at the time of the crash. Both were rushed to University Hospitals, including a 30-year-old woman in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS.
The condition of the second victim is unknown at this time.
Authorities have yet to confirm how the chase started.
