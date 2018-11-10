The Latest: Border Patrol says it detained 50,000 in October

A sleeping Honduran girl is carried as a group of Central American migrants, representing the thousands participating in a caravan trying to reach the U.S. border, undertake an hours-long march to the office of the United Nations' humans rights body in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Members of the caravan which has stopped in Mexico City demanded buses Thursday to take them to the U.S. border, saying it tis too cold and dangerous to continue walking and hitchhiking.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)