ODOT sends more than 200 trucks to treat snow covered roads in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Snow is back for the second day of the season in Northeast Ohio and the Ohio Department of Transportation has more than 200 trucks out treating snow covered roads.
The department has trucks in Ashtabula County, Geauga County and Lake County.
ODOT wants drivers to give plow trucks plenty of room when they are clearing the snow.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lake County and Ashtabula County earlier in the day.
