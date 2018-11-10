Portage County veteran wins new kitchen in Cleveland 19 Military Makeover

STREETSBORO, OH (WOIO) - It’s not every day you get to pick out new decor for your kitchen, but for David and Dottie Lisicki, it’s happening.
The couple won Cleveland 19′s Military Makeover Contest, after Dottie submitted a letter about David’s service. The prize? A free kitchen makeover, courtesy of Kitchen Saver.
“I can’t wait to see it. I’m sure it’s gonna be awesome," said Dottie.
David served in the U.S. Army and was drafted at age 18 for the Vietnam War.
Dottie wrote in her letter that David carried communications and removed dead wood that had been sprayed with Agent Orange. She says he is her American Hero.
“We’ve been married for 47 years and he’s a great husband and great friend," she said.
Kitchen Saver reps say it’s an honor for the company to make this happen.
“It does my heart so well. For people to serve our country, it’s the greatest thing you can give the country and for company to do something like they do, it’s phenomenal," said Terry Brown, senior consultant from Kitchen Saver.
Soon the couple will get new cabinets, counters, a dishwasher and other items. They dreamed about a new kitchen one day but now it's a reality.
“It was gonna be paint the cabinets and put the countertops in. Now it’s just gonna be fantastic," said Dottie.
“This is awesome, thank you,” said David. ”
It’s not set in stone, yet, but Kitchen Saver reps are hoping to have everything installed and updated around Thanksgiving.
