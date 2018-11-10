Riverside High School Care Closet promotes self-esteem with good hygiene

PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) - Pride is not the only feeling that radiates throughout the hallways of Riverside High School. Running through the community is a deep sense of care and compassion for their fellow Beavers.
That compassion inspired the idea for Riverside to set up the Care Closet, a room where students can have access to free personal hygiene items, clothes, school supplies, and food that their families could not afford to get otherwise.
“We have such an economic diversity in this school,” Care Closet leader and teacher Jaime McIntyre says. “I’ve had students that lived in cars and those that live in houses worth half a million dollars.”
Teacher Christopher Bouffard stresses the importance of the project saying, “Kids that don’t have access to everything are very nervous coming into an environment where they’re surrounded by kids that do. The last thing they want to do is stand out for being different. No kid should feel like they’re less than others all because of a situation they cannot control, or not want to come to school because they don’t feel like they fit in. The eagerness to learn shouldn’t be impeded with the feeling that you can’t sit next to somebody.”
Two years after a student drummed up plans, the closet is finally filled with supplies for its first full school year.
The items are donated by staff, students, community members, and now a major personal-hygiene brand.
To promote the Care Closet while combating any negative stigmas that may arise for those that need to use it, Bouffard dressed up as a stick of Dove’s Men+Care deodorant for Halloween.
“Our campus is 8-12th grade, and when you have that many teenagers especially in the warmer months, you occasionally you get what we refer to as a little bit of a funk," Bouffard jokes. “I thought it would be fun to have a little intervention with the students in the hallway. When they wanted pictures with their arm in the air with me nuzzling my head like a stick of deodorant, it just caught fire.”
A teacher tweeted about the costume, quickly grabbing the attention of Dove representatives.
The “surprise” Bouffard thought may just be a goodie bag from Dove was actually four boxes of approximately $700 worth of men and women deodorant, hair products, and body spray. Along with the shipment was a note from the company welcoming future requests so the stock never runs out:
“We saw your creative Dove Men+Care Cool Fresh deodorant costume and loved it! Additionally, thanks so much for sharing the story of your school’s personal care closet. On behalf of Dove Men+Care and our friends at Dove and AXE, we hope you and your school enjoy the boxes of product we’ve sent. Please feel free to let us know if you need more product to keep your personal care closet stocked as we’d like to help!”
“What I thought was going to be a funny costume ended up being something that’s had a tremendous impact to where you have community members and companies like Dove want to help out and give back,” Bouffard says.
To further combat any negative stigmas, accessibility to the closet is tailored to be as discreet as possible. McIntyre says any student can confidentially ask any staff member to access the closet. No names are taken or questions asked.
With the upcoming winter, the Care Closet is looking to stock new coats, gloves, and hats for students to keep warm.
To donate to the Care Closet, email Jaime McIntyre at Jaime.McIntyre@riversideschools.net or call the Riverside High School main office at (440) 352-0668.
