Strongsville girls soccer team drops state title game amid continuing controversy

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Strongsville girls soccer team fell behind 4-0 and rallied with 2 second half goals, but it was not enough as they lost to Beavercreek in the Division I state soccer championship game on Friday night.
It was a disappointing loss in a season that will not soon be forgotten in the Strongsville and Twinsburg communities, and it comes on the same day Twinsburg School Superintendent Kathi Powers decided not to file court charges to try and have the game delayed following a controversy that saw Strongsville play with an extra player for close to 7 minutes in the regional championship game victory over Twinsburg.
Twinsburg considered the court filing after the Ohio High School Athletic Association informed Twinsburg that there was no recourse following the officiating error that allowed them to play with the extra player. The OHSAA, in an e-mail to Powers, said that they would look, internally into the officiating error.
Also on Friday, Medina soccer coach Doug Coreno confirmed that Strongsville had used an extra player against the Bees in a game last year before the ref removed the player and issued a yellow card to Strongsville.
Twinsburg decided against taking the case to court because of the threat from OHSAA to strip the Tigers of their District and Regional championships.
