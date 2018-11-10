University of Akron briefly placed on lockdown; suspect detained

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The University of Akron was placed on a brief lockdown at 1:09 a.m. Saturday after a gun was reportedly fired on campus in the area of Exchange Street.
The lockdown was lifted 13 minutes later and a suspect is in custody, according to the University of Akron Police Department.
Police are actively investigating the situation, and initial reports indicate the gun may have been fired accidentally.
No injuries have been reported.
