U.S. Marshals arrest 2nd suspect in connection with deaths of Bedford father and daughter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals announced a second suspect in connection with the deaths of Paul and Paris Bradley has been arrested.
Investigators said 21-year-old Kodii Gibson was wanted for homicide by the East Cleveland Police Department.
Earlier this week Ronald Newberry surrendered to police.
Authorities said Paul Bradley and his daughter were tortured and killed before they were found on Oct 10.
The car they were found in was set on fire in a East Cleveland field, according to the U.S. Marshals.
New evidence was discovered and a warrant was issued for Gibson, according to investigators.
The U.S. Marshals said members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested him around the 12300 block of Chesterfield Street in Cleveland on Saturday morning.
Investigators said Gibson was transported to the East Police Department and will wait to be arraigned for his charges.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.