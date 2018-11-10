Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lake County and Ashtabula County

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lake County and Ashtabula County
Wind gusts could reach 35 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
Viewers should expect moderate to heavy snow. Drivers should be careful of the conditions on the road, the National Weather Services wants drivers to look out for blowing and falling snow.
The Winter Weather Advisory in Lake County and Ashtabula County is expected to last until 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Here is the Saturday Outlook from Cleveland 19 Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:
Lake effect snow showers will be on-going Saturday. The best time frame for accumulating snow in northeast Ohio will be from Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. Some spotty lake effect snow may linger into the evening hours. A lot of that late day snow should be confined to the Primary Snow Belt.
The other big weather story for tomorrow will be the CHILL and the WIND! It is going to be really cold. Temperatures will only top out in the mid 30s. In the morning, it will feel as if it’s in the teens! Brr! Wind chill values during the afternoon will be in the 20s. My goodness! Bundle up if you have plans.
Winds will be gusting to 35 mph in Cleveland. Lakeshore areas may endure wind gusts to 45 or so mph. This could cause sporadic power outages for lakeshore areas. Stay tuned!
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.