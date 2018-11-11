Cleveland Browns lead the Atlanta Falcons by 4 at the half

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns had the lead going in second half in the team’s game against the Atlanta Falcons at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The first half saw Baker Mayfield go 12/12 with two touchdown passes.
Nick Chubb and Rashard Higgins scored touchdowns in the first two quarters.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones brought in his second touchdown of the year during the second quarter. Going into the game the Falcons were 6-point favorites.
