Marc’s grocery store honors veterans by giving 5 veterans a shopping spree

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Marc’s grocery store is giving five lucky veterans a shopping spree in honor of Veterans Day.
An Air Force veteran, two Marine Corps veterans and two Army veterans were selected for the special event.
The veterans will be shopping at the Marc’s in North Olmsted from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each of the five veterans is receiving a $300 Marc’s gift card.
This is one of the many ways Marc's is giving back to the community and thanking all of our veterans - past and present - for their service.
