Missing 80-year-old North Ridgeville man found dead

BELLEVUE, OH (WOIO) - The North Ridgeville Police Department confirms 80-year-old Robert Lewis was found dead in Bellevue on Sunday.
Lewis was reportedly last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday at this business on Cleveland Street in Elyria.
Police have yet to release details of the incident, including the cause of death.
The North Ridgeville Police Department says, “Unfortunately, this did not end the way any of us had hoped for...Our thoughts are with the Lewis family during this tragedy.”
