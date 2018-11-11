Northeast Ohio: Lake Snow and Chilly Temperatures Tonight

Lake effect snow bands are continuing to push through the primary snowbelt. Winds will start to shift more to the northwest, so inland areas of Lake and Ashtabula County could pick up some more accumulation, and a few of those leftover flakes could even make it into Cleveland. Snow bands will continue to push towards the south and west as the wind shifts. Blustery winds from 15-20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH will continue into the early evening before calming down to 7-12 MPH from the west/northwest overnight. Temps will drop into the 20s with wind chills in the teens. A few bands of lake effect snow could continue into early morning Sunday, mainly for the snowbelt. The rest of us will stay dry, mostly cloudy and cool, with highs in the low 40s. Don’t hold your breath for too long, because another snow system will push through at the beginning of next week!