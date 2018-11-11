Northeast Ohio: Lake Snow and Chilly Temperatures Tonight

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Here's What's Happening:
Lake effect snow bands are continuing to push through the primary snowbelt. Winds will start to shift more to the northwest, so inland areas of Lake and Ashtabula County could pick up some more accumulation, and a few of those leftover flakes could even make it into Cleveland. Snow bands will continue to push towards the south and west as the wind shifts. Blustery winds from 15-20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH will continue into the early evening before calming down to 7-12 MPH from the west/northwest overnight. Temps will drop into the 20s with wind chills in the teens. A few bands of lake effect snow could continue into early morning Sunday, mainly for the snowbelt. The rest of us will stay dry, mostly cloudy and cool, with highs in the low 40s. Don’t hold your breath for too long, because another snow system will push through at the beginning of next week!
The Next Few Days:
Through the day on Sunday, a warm front with little to no moisture will push through the state. It'll keep mainly cloudy skies around, with Wake up temps in the 20s and highs in the low 40s. Bundle up if you're heading to the Brown's game! Our next system will start to take shape Monday, and it looks messy. Depending on where the low pressure decides to track will determine who sees rain, mix, or snow Monday night through Tuesday. Eventually, we'll see another shot of cold air that'll transition all precip into snow, also firing up that lake effect snow machine. Snow will continue into Wednesday. Temperature wise, we'll stay in the 40s Monday before that punch of cold air drops us back into high temps near freezing, also bringing along windy conditions...so we'll be talking wind chills in the teens once again, yuck!
The next big thing will be this system on Tuesday. It looks messy, so we’ll be watching it closely. Stay tuned!
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.