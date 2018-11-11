Northeast Ohio Weather: More snow coming on Monday night

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A few left over bands of lake effect snow will linger near the snowbelt through the early morning.
Through the day clouds will start to clear out, making way for sunshine! Don’t let the sun fool you, we’ll be starting out the day with wake up temps in the 20s and highs in the low 40s.
Bundle up if you’re heading to the Brown’s game! Don’t hold your breath for too long, because another snow system will push through starting Monday night.
The Next Few Days: Our next system will start to take shape Monday, and it looks messy.
Depending on where the low pressure moving in from along the east coast decides to track will determine who sees rain, mix, or snow Monday night through Tuesday. We’re on the cold side of the low, so eventually we will all transition into snow overnight.
That shot of cold air will leave flurries in the forecast through Tuesday, and we’ll also see a change in wind direction along with blustery winds out of the NW, 15-20 miles per hour.
These winds will help fire up that lake effect snow machine late Tuesday through Wednesday.
Expect snowfall accumulations around an inch with higher totals east/in the snowbelt. Temperature wise, we’ll stay in the 40s Monday before that punch of cold air drops us back into high temps near freezing, also with those windy conditions Tuesday/Wednesday, we’ll be talking wind chills in the teens once again, yuck!
The next big thing will be this system on Tuesday. It looks messy, so we’ll be watching it closely.
