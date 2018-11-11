Several cities in Northeast Ohio hit with 8 inches of snow on Saturday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The second snow of the season on Saturday brought 8 inches of snow to several cities in Northeast Ohio.
Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck said we are not done with the snow, she said another system is bringing cold and snow to start the week.
Ashtabula County Totals
- West Edgewood 8 inches
- Plymouth Center 8 inches
- South Conneaut 8 inches
- Southwest Harbor 8 inches
- East Ashtabula 8 inches
- Kellogsville 7 inches
- Southern Ashtabula 6 inches
- West Conneaut 5 inches
- South Madison 3 inches
- South Saybrook 3 inches
- Lenox Center 1 inch
Geauga County Totals
- South Madison 1 inch
- Montville 1 inch
Lake County
- Madison 4 inches
- Mentor 2 inches
- Concord 1 inch
