Stark County crash kills 23-year-old

PIKE TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a 23-year-old in Pike Township on Sunday.
Officers were reportedly notified of the crash in the 10300 block of Ridge Avenue SE at 5:16 a.m.
Upon arrival, deputies say they found the red 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer off the east side of the roadway on its roof in a grouping of trees.
Authorities have identified the driver of the vehicle as Matthew Dieffenbaugher of Sandyville, Ohio.
Dieffenbaugher was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.
Deputies were reportedly assisted by the Canton Metro Crash Team and the Stark County Coroner’s Office.
Officers have yet to release any further information as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.
