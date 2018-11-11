Tailgate 19: Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons preview

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Atlanta Falcons are 6-point favorites against the Cleveland Browns for Sunday’s game at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Tailgate 19 preview show airs on Cleveland 19 at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Tony Z and the Tailgate Crew will talk about who will decide Cleveland’s next coach, covering Julio Jones will also be discussed.
The Falcons were only 3.5-point favorites earlier in the week, the total for the game has been set at 50.5.
Atlanta is 4-4 on the year and the Browns are 2-6-1.
Cleveland is currently first in the NFL in the turnover ratio statistic, the Browns are at +11.
Rookie Denzel Ward has three interceptions on the year.
Defensive end Myles Garret is one of 12 players in the NFL to have more than two forced fumbles on the year, he has 3 on the season. He also has nine sacks on the year.
Scoring is not a problem for the Falcons, the team averages more than 28 points a game and is a top-5 team in offensive yards.
Matt Ryan is having an incredible year, the Falcons quarterback has 19 touchdown passes and only three interceptions. The former MVP has a completion percentage of 70.8 and has already thrown for 2,685 yards.
Ryan’s favorite target is Julio Jones, Jones has 60 catches for 933 yards on the year.
