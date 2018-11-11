Trump joins world leaders to mark 100 years since end of WWI

President Donald Trump, his wife Melania Trump, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend ceremonies at the Arc de Triomphe Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Paris. . Over 60 heads of state and government were taking part in a solemn ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the mute and powerful symbol of sacrifice to the millions who died from 1914-18.. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, Pool) (Francois Mori)