6-year-old and 2 women rushed to hospital after hit-skip on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department said a 6-year-old boy and two women were rushed to the hospital after a hit-skip on the 2000 block of West 104th Street on Saturday night.
Police said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.
Investigators said the suspect vehicle was later found on West 112th Street.
Authorities said all the victims were transported to MetroHealth hospital.
A 50-year-old woman is being treated for critical injures, a 47-year-old woman was treated for minor injures and a 6-year-old boy was treated for minor injuries, according to police.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.