6-year-old and 2 women rushed to hospital after hit-skip on Cleveland’s West Side
By Jonathan Jankowski | November 11, 2018 at 12:46 PM EST - Updated November 11 at 12:46 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department said a 6-year-old boy and two women were rushed to the hospital after a hit-skip on the 2000 block of West 104th Street on Saturday night.

Police said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle was later found on West 112th Street.

Authorities said all the victims were transported to MetroHealth hospital.

A 50-year-old woman is being treated for critical injures, a 47-year-old woman was treated for minor injures and a 6-year-old boy was treated for minor injuries, according to police.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

