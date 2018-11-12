Boy drowns in Wickliffe hotel pool on his birthday; GoFundMe established

Larrion Mattice drowned Friday at the Fairbridge Inn in Wickliffe. (Source: GoFundMe)
By John Deike | November 12, 2018 at 5:39 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 5:46 PM

WICKLIFFE, OH (WOIO) - A family is reeling after a 13-year-old boy drowned in a hotel pool Friday, on his birthday.

According to Wickliffe Police, officers rushed to the Fairbridge Inn in Wickliffe and found Larrion Mattice, 13, unresponsive on the pool deck.

The Fairbridge Inn swimming pool where Larrion drowned tragically on Friday. (Source: Fairbridge Inn Facebook page)
Officers and paramedics administered CPR until Mattice arrived at UH-Richmond Heights hospital, but they weren’t able to save the boy.

The incident is under investigation, but i appears to be an accidental drowning, police say.

The young teen was a sixth grade student at Charles Dickens School in Cleveland.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Larrion’s funeral expenses.

