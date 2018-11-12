Cashing in when the Browns win

Major impact on downtown when the Browns figure it out

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane)
By Dan DeRoos | November 12, 2018 at 1:43 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 1:43 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -When the Cleveland Browns win there is a different feel to the city.

Not just after the game, but Mondays seem to be a little better too.

No one knows that more than downtown bars and restaurants.

Sunday the Browns took out a hot Atlanta Falcons team 28-16, and plenty of people stayed downtown to celebrate even though the team only improved to a record of 3-6-1.

John Lane, an owning partner of the Winking Lizard chain, said Sundays after a win are completely different than a loss.

“Such a football town and we have been such losers for so long it is a treat to celebrate a competitive team," Lane said.

The Lizard is in a unique position by having two locations in downtown.

One, the in the Galleria, is just blocks from the stadium where you would expect it to be busy either way after a game.

The second location is on Prospect in the Gateway District.

“I went yesterday to both Galleria and Gateway and they were packed after the game,” Lane said. “People were in a great mood.”

If you had to guess, what kind of bump do downtown business see after a Cleveland Browns win, versus a loss?

Instead of trudging off to their cars, heads low, complaining about another loss people are staying downtown, spending money which helps the economy.

And we’re not just talking a little bump in business.

“It increases our business 25-30 percent.” Lane estimated.

Destination Cleveland said they do not track economic impact by individual weekends, so there’s no official number as to what a win means to the economy.

