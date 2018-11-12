Cashing in when the Browns win

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -When the Cleveland Browns win there is a different feel to the city.
Not just after the game, but Mondays seem to be a little better too.
No one knows that more than downtown bars and restaurants.
Sunday the Browns took out a hot Atlanta Falcons team 28-16, and plenty of people stayed downtown to celebrate even though the team only improved to a record of 3-6-1.
John Lane, an owning partner of the Winking Lizard chain, said Sundays after a win are completely different than a loss.
“Such a football town and we have been such losers for so long it is a treat to celebrate a competitive team," Lane said.
The Lizard is in a unique position by having two locations in downtown.
One, the in the Galleria, is just blocks from the stadium where you would expect it to be busy either way after a game.
The second location is on Prospect in the Gateway District.
“I went yesterday to both Galleria and Gateway and they were packed after the game,” Lane said. “People were in a great mood.”
Instead of trudging off to their cars, heads low, complaining about another loss people are staying downtown, spending money which helps the economy.
And we’re not just talking a little bump in business.
“It increases our business 25-30 percent.” Lane estimated.
Destination Cleveland said they do not track economic impact by individual weekends, so there’s no official number as to what a win means to the economy.
