Driver that struck Walton Hills officer had BAC three times the legal limit, police say

WALTON HILLS, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman is under arrest for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a police officer.
According to the police report, Shauna Hickman’s BAC was .267 -- which is three times the legal limit.
Walton Hills police said around 3 a.m. on Nov. 10, an officer in the 7700 block of Northfield Road noticed a speeding BMW barreling down on another vehicle and run a red light.
The officer activated his lights and followed.
As the driver tried to make a right turn on Alexander Road, she lost control, traveled across fives lanes, went up on a curb, turned wide and hit the side of the cruiser.
The impact caused the cruiser to turn sideways.
Both vehicles separated and the driver then struck the cruiser again on the front end.
Hickman then stopped and was ordered out of her vehicle.
Officers said Hickman failed several field sobriety tests.
Hickman is now charged with OVI, reckless operation, speeding, left of center and turning at intersections.
The officer was not injured.
