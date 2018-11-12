Elderly couple found murdered inside North Royalton home

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Homicide investigators say an elderly couple was found shot to death inside their North Royalton home.
Dennis and Helen Lucak, both 72-years-old, were discovered around 6:30 p.m. Sunday inside a home in the 11800 block of Harbour Light Drive, according to North Royalton police.
Police say a family member went to the home to check on the couple, but could not get inside.
The relative called police. Officers made their way inside and found the two bodies suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.
There have been no arrests made in the investigation, according to police.
