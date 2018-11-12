Foundation hoping to Strike Cancer out at annual bowling event

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Littlest Heroes Pediatric Cancer Foundation took over a local bowling alley this morning in hopes of Striking out Cancer.
Le’Marion Pittmon may seem like your ordinary child, but lately the little boy has been in the fight of his life.
“He was diagnosed last December with a rare form of cancer and they removed a tumor off of his brain,” said Le’Marion’s mother.
However today he gets to forgot about all that and just be a normal kid.
"So today we're holding our annual event for the littlest heroes pediatric cancer foundation. Kids come out that are currently in cancer treatment, spend sometime with some of our sponsors and some of our volunteers.
16-year-old Lauren Ramer has a similar story.
“When I was 17-months-old I had cancer in my adrenal gland and then at nine and 11 I had two brain tumors,” recalls Ramer.
More recently, she’s dealt with Osteosarcoma, but lately things have been looking up.
“I can happily say that I had scans this past Friday and I got the results back and I’m happily cancer free,” declared Ramer.
Though Ramer may have had a happier ending, the littlest heroes foundation is hoping that others battling cancer can have an almost identical outcome.
“I’m always optimistic that one day our foundation isn’t gonna be necessary and this horrible disease will be gone. In the mean time we’re here to make life just a little bit better,” concluded Kozesky.
This is only the beginning for the littlest heroes during this holiday season.
On December 9th the organization will be renting out Strongsville mall for an event that will only be exclusive to the families that the organization lends a helping hand to.
