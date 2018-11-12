Joe Thomas teams up to help veterans

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas has turned two of his biggest passions into a fundraising effort, teaming up with Polaris RANGER to celebrate our military veterans, kicking off an initiative to benefit veterans, “Heroes Hunt.”
Heroes Hunt is a three-week campaign to raise money for LEEK Hunting & Mountain Preserve. LEEK is committed to the recovery of our nation’s veterans, providing an outdoor retreat for wounded warriors – and their families, using hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation as a means of rehabilitation.
Thomas, an avid hunter, has long celebrated active and retired military personnel, leaving game tickets for active members during his playing days, and visiting troops in the Middle East back in 2010.
The goal is to raise $100,000 for the foundation. To donate, go to donate.onecause.com/heroeshunt.
