‘Kourageous Keith,’ Stow boy battling cancer, dies at 12

‘Kourageous Keith,’ Stow boy battling cancer, dies at 12
By John Deike | November 12, 2018 at 4:54 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 5:03 PM

STOW, OH (WOIO) - A brave, 12-year-old Stow boy had battled cancer for years, but on Monday, the inspirational fight came to an end.

Keith Burkett, best known as “Kourageous Keith,” passed away with family at his side, according to his mother, Taylore Woodard, who broke the news on Facebook.

Today at 12:57pm keith earned his angel wings and it's now in heaven in peace to be with god. Mommy misses you so much...

Posted by Kourageous Keith on Monday, November 12, 2018

A rare childhood cancer had recently returned for the fourth time, and it became apparent Keith would not make it to Christmas.

The Stow community hosted a parade for the little boy in October, raised thousands of dollars for his family and have been a constant source of support.

Click here to donate to Keith’s GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.