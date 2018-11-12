‘Kourageous Keith,’ Stow boy battling cancer, dies at 12

STOW, OH (WOIO) - A brave, 12-year-old Stow boy had battled cancer for years, but on Monday, the inspirational fight came to an end.
Keith Burkett, best known as “Kourageous Keith,” passed away with family at his side, according to his mother, Taylore Woodard, who broke the news on Facebook.
A rare childhood cancer had recently returned for the fourth time, and it became apparent Keith would not make it to Christmas.
The Stow community hosted a parade for the little boy in October, raised thousands of dollars for his family and have been a constant source of support.
Click here to donate to Keith’s GoFundMe page.
