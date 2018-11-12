3 men break into John Carroll University dorm

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - The John Carroll University Police Department issued a campus wide alert after burglars broke into a dorm between 3:45 a.m. and 6:20 a.m. on Sunday.
Police say three unknown men first opened a window of Dolan Hall and asked a student to let them in because they were locked out of the building. The student denied the men access and called JCUPD.
Approximately a half-hour later, a student in Millor Hall reportedly called JCUPD stating an unknown man was stealing items in her room.
Officers responded and apprehended the suspect before two other suspects were found in an empty room of Millor Hall, according to police.
Police say the two other suspects were arrested upon discovering they were in possession of other stolen items.
JCUPD and University Heights police officers reportedly spoke with residents of Millor and learned the stolen items were taken from two rooms.
According to police, no threats were made or injuries sustained in the burglary.
Police have yet to release the identity of the suspects.
The connection the suspects have to JCU is unknown at this time in the investigation.
JCUPD reminds dorm residents to keep hall room doors and windows locked, don’t admit unknown persons into residence halls, and report suspicious activity immediately to JCUPD at 216-397-1234.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact JCUPD at 216-397-1234.
