Migrant caravan moving to western Mexico city of Guadalajara

Migrant caravan moving to western Mexico city of Guadalajara
Central American migrants shower in a makeshift shelter in Irapuato, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials again helped thousands of Central American migrants find rides Sunday on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) (Rodrigo Abd)
By MARIA VERZA | November 12, 2018 at 9:58 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 12:33 PM

IRAPUATO, Mexico (AP) — Several thousand Central American migrants marked a month on the road Monday as they hitched rides to the western Mexico city of Guadalajara and toward the U.S. border.

Most appear intent on taking the Pacific coast route northward to the border city of Tijuana, which is still about 1,550 miles (2,500 kilometers) away. The migrants have come about 1,200 miles (1,900 kilometers) since they started out in Honduras around Oct. 13.

But whereas they previously suffered from the heat on their journey through Honduras, Guatemala and southern Mexico, they now trek to highways wrapped in blankets to fend off the morning chill.

Karen Martinez of Copan, Honduras and her three children were bundled up with jackets, scarves and a blanket.

"Sometimes we go along laughing, sometimes crying, but we keep on going," she said.

Central American migrants rest in a makeshift shelter in Irapuato, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Central American migrants rest in a makeshift shelter in Irapuato, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) (AP)

While the caravan previously averaged only about 30 miles (50 kilometers) per day, they are also now covering daily distances of 185 miles (300 kilometers) or more, partly because they are relying on hitchhiking rather than walking.

Central American migrants, Genesis Cruz, 18, left, and her girlfriend, Lourdes Ramirez, 18, from Honduras, kisses while relaxing in a makeshift shelter in Irapuato, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Central American migrants, Genesis Cruz, 18, left, and her girlfriend, Lourdes Ramirez, 18, from Honduras, kisses while relaxing in a makeshift shelter in Irapuato, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) (AP)

On Monday morning, migrants gathered on a highway leading out of the central city of Irapuato looking for rides to Guadalajara about 150 miles (242 kilometers) away.

Central American migrant, Iruberto Vazquez, from Honduras, rests in a makeshift shelter in Irapuato, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Central American migrant, Iruberto Vazquez, from Honduras, rests in a makeshift shelter in Irapuato, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) (AP)

"Now the route is less complicated," Martinez said.

Migrant men shower in a shelter being used by a U.S.-bound caravan of Central American migrants in Irapuato, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Migrant men shower in a shelter being used by a U.S.-bound caravan of Central American migrants in Irapuato, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) (AP)

Indeed, migrants have hopped aboard so many different kinds of trucks that they are no longer surprised by anything. Some have stacked themselves four levels high on a truck intended for pigs. Others have boarded a truck carrying a shipment of coffins.

Central American migrants, Genesis Cruz, 18, center, and her girlfriend, Lourdes Ramirez, 18, from Honduras, kisses while relaxing in a makeshift shelter in Irapuato, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Central American migrants, Genesis Cruz, 18, center, and her girlfriend, Lourdes Ramirez, 18, from Honduras, kisses while relaxing in a makeshift shelter in Irapuato, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) (AP)

Many, especially men, travel on open platform trailers used to transport steel and cars, or get in the freight containers of 18-wheelers and ride with one of the back doors open to provide air flow.

Migrant men shower in a shelter being used by a U.S.-bound caravan of Central American migrants in Irapuato, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Migrant men shower in a shelter being used by a U.S.-bound caravan of Central American migrants in Irapuato, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) (AP)

But the practice is not without dangers.

Migrant men shower in a shelter being used by a U.S.-bound caravan of Central American migrants in Irapuato, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Migrant men shower in a shelter being used by a U.S.-bound caravan of Central American migrants in Irapuato, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) (AP)

Earlier, a Honduran man in the caravan died when he fell from a platform truck in the Mexican state of Chiapas.

Central American migrant Sofia Hernandez, 5, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, sleeps while her family tries to get a ride on a truck, in Celaya, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Central American migrant Sofia Hernandez, 5, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, sleeps while her family tries to get a ride on a truck, in Celaya, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) (AP)

Jose Alejandro Caray, 17, of Yoro, Honduras, fell a week ago and injured his knee.

Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, get a ride on trucks, in Celaya, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, get a ride on trucks, in Celaya, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) (AP)

"I can't bend it," Caray said, as he watched other migrants swarm aboard tractor-trailers.

A Central American migrant, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, sleeps while getting a ride on a truck with others, in Celaya, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A Central American migrant, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, sleeps while getting a ride on a truck with others, in Celaya, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) (AP)

"Now I'm afraid to get on," he said. "I prefer to wait for a pickup truck."

Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, receive donated food while traveling on a truck, in Celaya, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, receive donated food while traveling on a truck, in Celaya, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) (AP)

After several groups got lost after clambering on semitrailers, caravan coordinators began encouraging migrants to ask drivers first or have someone ride in the cab so they could tell the driver where to turn off.

Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, walk while leaving a temporary shelter early in the morning in Queretaro, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, walk while leaving a temporary shelter early in the morning in Queretaro, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) (AP)

Over the weekend, the central state of Queretaro reported 6,531 migrants moving through the state, although another caravan was further behind and expected to arrive in Mexico City on Monday.

Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, get a ride on trucks, in Celaya, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Central American migrants, part of the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, get a ride on trucks, in Celaya, Mexico, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Local Mexican officials were once again Sunday helping thousands of Central American migrants find rides on the next leg of their journey toward the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) (AP)

The caravan became a campaign issue in U.S. midterm elections and U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of over 5,000 military troops to the border to fend off the migrants. Trump has insinuated without proof that there are criminals or even terrorists in the group.

Many say they are fleeing rampant poverty, gang violence and political instability primarily in the Central American countries of Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua.

Mexico has offered refuge, asylum or work visas, and its government said 2,697 temporary visas had been issued to individuals and families to cover them during the 45-day application process for more permanent status.

But most migrants vow to continue to the United States.