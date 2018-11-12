Northeast Ohio veteran receives free Thanksgiving meal for his family

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A local veteran receives an entire Thanksgiving meal for his family as a way to say “thank you” for his service to the country and to the community.
Cleveland 19 News is gearing up for the “Share Your Holiday” campaign with Kisling, Nestico & Redick. The meal giveaway was a way to kick things off on Monday.
Harvey PJ Leek served in the Army. He enlisted in 1978 and fought in the Korean War. He spent 13 months in Korea.
Leek also competes now in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games. More than 600 veterans from across the country take part in the annual event. Leek won the gold in swimming this past July in Orlando, Fla.
KNR sponsors him when he competes, and on Monday, Leek gave the gold medal to Rob Nestico as a thank you for that sponsorship.
Harvey also takes part in the Share Your Holiday’s campaign. Every year, he’s always the first in line to donate at the “Coats and Cans for Kids” event.
“Harvey, he’s always shown up every year, always early and we want to recognize Harvey for his dedication,” says Rob Nestico.
“It’s a blessing just to be alive today. It’s a blessing just to wake up today and it’s a blessing to know you too, for what you provided me and my family,” says Harvey Leek.
This Friday is the KNR Coats and Cans for Kids Turkey Giveaway. The first 1,000 people to donate a coat or can receive a free turkey. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16 at the KNR offices at 3412 Market Street in Fairlawn.
