Northeast Ohio Weather: Cloudy and chilly today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It will be a dry start to the week. Clouds are taking over the area quickly this morning. A chilly day is ahead as we only warm into the mid 40s. A cold front is forecast to track through tonight and our next winter blast behind it. The latest data is suggesting a wintry mix developing after 10:00 p.m. This will be in the form of some rain, sleet, and snow. There is a potential travel issue tomorrow morning as this wintry mix will be coming down during the morning rush. We only expect one inch or less of snow but it won’t take much to make things a little slippery out there. It looks like this will be a quick shot of precipitation. We do have a little lake effect snow in the forecast tomorrow afternoon. This round of lake effect snow does not appear to nearly as intense as the weekend squall that set up in Ashtabula County. We will keep an eye on things for you.