Northeast Ohio Weather: Snow Returns Monday Night

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Buckle up, folks! We've got a lot going on weather-wise as we head into the new week. Hopefully you got to enjoy the sunshine on Sunday afternoon!
Two Systems, Two Different Weather Scenarios:
Our next system coming up along the east coast will bring us another shot of snow late Monday night into Tuesday. Here's the set up - we've got a cold front pushing in from the northwest, and an area of low pressure moving in along the east coast. Together, that'll bring us the chance for precip plus another shot of colder air heading into Tuesday. Clouds will start to fill in early Monday morning ahead of the system, followed by a brief wintry mix before transitioning into all snow. Along with the front pushing through bringing in that colder air, that will also bring a change in wind direction (along with GUSTY winds out of the NW 15-20 MPH). This will fire up lake effect snow through Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect 1-3" across most of the area, with higher amounts south and east and in the snow belt.
Along with this, high temperatures will STRUGGLE to make it to near freezing after Monday.
After that system rolls through, dry air will roll in by late Wednesday giving us a brief break in precip...just before our next system approaches Thursday! This system looks a bit messier, because we're throwing a little bit more warmer air into the mix, which means we could see a mix of precip - sleet, snow, rain, and even freezing rain. However, it won't be long lasting because another shot of cold air will move in by Friday...just before we see another chance for snow by next weekend!
Temperatures will warm back into the 40s through Thursday and Friday before we drop back into the 30s next weekend.
