Northeast Ohio Weather: Snow Returns Monday Night

Our next system coming up along the east coast will bring us another shot of snow late Monday night into Tuesday. Here's the set up - we've got a cold front pushing in from the northwest, and an area of low pressure moving in along the east coast. Together, that'll bring us the chance for precip plus another shot of colder air heading into Tuesday. Clouds will start to fill in early Monday morning ahead of the system, followed by a brief wintry mix before transitioning into all snow. Along with the front pushing through bringing in that colder air, that will also bring a change in wind direction (along with GUSTY winds out of the NW 15-20 MPH). This will fire up lake effect snow through Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect 1-3" across most of the area, with higher amounts south and east and in the snow belt.