Ohio election officials say video of 'rigged’ machine changing a vote was proven false

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A video shared on social media had many Ohio voters thinking the 2018 midterm election was rigged.
The cellphone video showed a voter selecting Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine on an electronic screen, but a paper record dispensed showed a vote for Democratic candidate Richard Cordray.
According to the Franklin County Board of Elections, the machine has a paper jam and actually dispensed the previous voter’s choice.
“Tuesday, a video was spread through Twitter supposedly showing a voting machine in Franklin County changing someone’s vote. That was proven to be false,” the Franklin County Board of Elections wrote on Facebook.
Officials say that, despite the video, no votes were inaccurately recorded.
