OSU, MSU marching bands perform ‘America the Beautiful’ in honor of Veterans Day (video)
Ohio State and Michigan State marching bands on the field at the same time
By Chris Anderson | November 12, 2018 at 3:53 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 3:53 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - In honor of those who served, the Ohio State University Marching Band collaborated with Michigan State University’s Spartan Marching Band for a rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

The performance took place during the halftime of Saturday’s game in East Lansing, Mich., which the Buckeyes won 26-6.

Posted by The Ohio State University Marching Band on Saturday, November 10, 2018

The OSU Marching Band, also known as “TBDBITL,” will soon be making their way to New York City to participate in the band’s first-ever appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

