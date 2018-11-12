OSU, MSU marching bands perform ‘America the Beautiful’ in honor of Veterans Day (video)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - In honor of those who served, the Ohio State University Marching Band collaborated with Michigan State University’s Spartan Marching Band for a rendition of “America the Beautiful.”
The performance took place during the halftime of Saturday’s game in East Lansing, Mich., which the Buckeyes won 26-6.
The OSU Marching Band, also known as “TBDBITL,” will soon be making their way to New York City to participate in the band’s first-ever appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.
