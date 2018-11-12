Police searching for missing 16-year-old Canton girl

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Canton police are asking for the public to call in any tips that may lead to the location of a missing 16-year-old girl.
Christa Hicks has been known to frequent the Alliance area, according to the Canton Police Department.
The teen is believed to have brown hair.
Anyone with information should contact Canton police at 330-649-5800.
Police did not provide any further details regarding the girl’s appearance.
More information will be provided when it becomes available.
