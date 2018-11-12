Popular tall ships return to Cleveland in 2019

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Event organizers and officials from the city of Cleveland are expected to announce details of the tall ships return to Cleveland in 2019.
A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday with Mayor Frank Jackson, Michael Rauworth of Tall Ships America, and other officials.
The three-day event featuring the old-fashioned sailing vessels will be full of waterfront events on Lake Erie, sailaways, and tours of the tall ships.
This story will be updated.
