Popular tall ships return to Cleveland in 2019
Tall ships (Source: clevelandtallships.com)
By Chris Anderson | November 12, 2018 at 10:16 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 10:16 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Event organizers and officials from the city of Cleveland are expected to announce details of the tall ships return to Cleveland in 2019.

A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday with Mayor Frank Jackson, Michael Rauworth of Tall Ships America, and other officials.

The three-day event featuring the old-fashioned sailing vessels will be full of waterfront events on Lake Erie, sailaways, and tours of the tall ships.

This story will be updated.

