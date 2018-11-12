2 public housing properties in Canton fail inspection reports

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is investigating public housing across Northeast Ohio.
According to data, from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, there are numerous Section 8 housing properties in the area that have failed inspection reports.
Two of those units are located in Canton; one on 14th Street and another on 42nd Street.
“Much of public housing is for disabled people, and for the elderly, and we just don’t invest the way we should as a country,” said Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown.
Any score under 60 will land a property on the fail list. There are numerous properties that have been on that list for years.
Cleveland 19 News went to both properties on the Canton list, and we found no one home. Neighbors told us they haven't had any issues with their homes, but know of problems in the area.
There is a nationwide program from HUD called “RAD” that does allow the government to sell troubled properties to private landowners, who in turn, promise to fix them up so they will become habitable. However, that hasn’t always been successful, as many landlords are reluctant to take on the financial strain without guarantee of investment.
Sen. Sherrod Brown says he thinks that work needs to be done ahead of time.
“I don’t know how you can do ‘RAD’ without injecting money into the upkeep and improvement of the structure,” he said.
Congress recently approved a cash injection into failing HUD properties. It allocates approximately $2,600 per building for necessary improvements.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.