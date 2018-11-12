Sherrod Brown’s wife says senator ‘considering’ presidential run

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Fresh off winning a third-term representing Ohio in the U.S. Senate, Sherrod Brown may already be looking towards the 2020 presidential election.
Brown’s wife, Connie Schultz, wrote on Facebook Monday morning that the Democratic senator may throw his hat into the presidential ring because “many are urging” him to do so.
Brown also retweeted his wife’s post.
His election night victory speech may have also sparked speculation about his future plans.
The Nov. 6 race for the Ohio seat in the U.S. Senate was called almost as soon as vote counting started. Brown won by about 6 percent over Republican challenger Jim Renacci.
