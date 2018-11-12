The size of Cleveland City Council dwarfs that of other cities with similar population

The size of Cleveland City Council dwarfs that of other cities with similar population
There is a new push to cut the size of the Cleveland City Council, which is one of the only mid-sized cities that has more than 7. Cleveland currently has 17.
November 12, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -There is a renewed push to reduce the size of Cleveland’s City Council that currently has at 17 members.

The city’s website boasts that with 17 members that means for every 25,000 people they are represented by their own council person.

According to the National League of Cities the average number of council members in the US is 6, with many having 5.

We have reached out to several cities of comparable sizes to ask about the number of council people, if its a full or part-time position, and salaries. (Many city offices were closed for Veterans Day)

City/Number of Council Members/Salary

49. New Orleans, 7 (part-time), $83,507

50. Wichita, 6 (part-time)

51. Cleveland 17, (not specified in Charter), $80,000

52. Tampa, 7 (part-time), $43,576

53. Bakersfield, 7

